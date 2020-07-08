Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Christopher Columbus Statue Topples In Trenton
UPDATE: Double Fatal Shooting In Trenton

Jon Craig
Trenton police at the scene of a fatal shooting earlier this year.
Trenton police at the scene of a fatal shooting earlier this year. Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton

UPDATED: City and county law enforcement officers are investigating a double fatal shooting in Trenton early Wednesday, authorities said.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Stuyvesant Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue t 4:10 a.m. on a report of two people shot. Two men were found dead in a gray Kia, shot multiple times, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a statement.

No arrests have been made, but detectives from the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating, Onofri said.

Anyone with urged to call (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to

The state's capital city previously had 16 fatal shootings through July 1, twice as many as during the first six months of last year, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

