Unidentified Man Found Dead On Mercer County Sidewalk

Jon Craig
Ewing Township Emergency Medical Services
Ewing Township Emergency Medical Services

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death that occurred earlier Wednesday. 

At about 8 a.m., Ewing police responded to the parking lot of Capitol Plaza, 1500 N. Olden Ave., on a report of an unresponsive man. 

The victim, described an an adult black man, possibly in his 50s – 60s, was found on the sidewalk in front of 1531 N. Olden Ave. 

No identification was found on his person and there were no injuries observed that would have caused his death, according to Angelo J. Onofri, Mercer County prosecutor.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene, which was processed by Ewing police. 

An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, according to Casey DeBlasio, spokeswoman to Onofri.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department continue to investigate the death and authorities are working to identify the victim, she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

