Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trio Of Mercer County Police Officers Rescued After Being Carried Away By Heavy Ida Floodwaters

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hopewell Township Police Officer James Hoffman
Hopewell Township Police Officer James Hoffman Photo Credit: https://www.hopewelltwp.org

Three Mercer County police officers were set on survival when they clung to trees for hours after being carried away by raging Ida floodwaters Wednesday night.

Hopewell Township Police Officer James Hoffman was responding to a flooded vehicle call on Route 518 around 8:30 p.m. when his own patrol car filled with water and got swept away, prompting the officer to escape through a window and cling to a tree for safety, NJ.com reports citing Police Director Bob Karmazin.

Hopewell Township Officers Michael Makwinski and Robert Voorhees then experienced the same horrific scene and had to hold on to trees themselves after being carried away when attempting to rescue Hoffman, Karmazin said.

The officers fired their guns in an effort to share their exact location and were rescued nearly two hours later with help from the Hamilton Fire Department, who they say they owe a “debt of gratitude.”

Meanwhile, at least 10 people across the state died as a result of the overnight flooding, with numbers still expected to rise.

Click here for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.