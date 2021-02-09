Trio Of Mercer County Police Officers Rescued After Being Carried Away By Heavy Ida Floodwaters

Three Mercer County police officers were set on survival when they clung to trees for hours after being carried away by raging Ida floodwaters Wednesday night.

Hopewell Township Police Officer James Hoffman was responding to a flooded vehicle call on Route 518 around 8:30 p.m. when his own patrol car filled with water and got swept away, prompting the officer to escape through a window and cling to a tree for safety, NJ.com reports citing Police Director Bob Karmazin.

Hopewell Township Officers Michael Makwinski and Robert Voorhees then experienced the same horrific scene and had to hold on to trees themselves after being carried away when attempting to rescue Hoffman, Karmazin said.

The officers fired their guns in an effort to share their exact location and were rescued nearly two hours later with help from the Hamilton Fire Department, who they say they owe a “debt of gratitude.”

Meanwhile, at least 10 people across the state died as a result of the overnight flooding, with numbers still expected to rise.

