Trenton Shooting Victims ID'd

Authorities have identified two teenage victims in Wednesday morning's double-fatal shooting in Trenton.

The shooting victims are Richard Guarderas, 18, and Malcom L. Bowser, 19, both of Trenton, Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said in an email.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon, she said.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Stuyvesant Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue t 4:10 a.m. on a report of two people shot. Two men were found dead in a gray Kia, shot multiple times, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a statement.

Detectives from the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating, Onofri said.

Anyone with urged to call 609-989-6406.

Confidential tips also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

The state's capital city previously had 16 fatal shootings through July 1, twice as many as during the first six months of last year, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

This is a developing news story.

