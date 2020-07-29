Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice
Mercer Daily Voice

Trenton Police Sergeant Kills Himself In Middlesex County Parking Lot

Jon Craig
Sgt. Daniel Pagnotta III
Sgt. Daniel Pagnotta III Photo Credit: City of Trenton

A longtime Trenton police officer took his own life in a Middlesex County parking lot on Wednesday, authorities said.

Sgt. Daniel Pagnotta III, a 21-year-veteran of the Trenton Police Department, died in Plainsboro, Trenton's mayor said.

“Beloved by everyone in the Trenton Police Department, he was devoted to Trenton and police work,” Mayor W. Reed Gusciora said in a statement. "He will be dearly missed."

The statement described Pagnotta as a devoted husband and father of two who loved soccer and making people laugh. His father, also named Dan, is a retired Trenton police officer.

Officials did not immediately release any other details.

