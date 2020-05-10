Trenton Police Investigate Another Fatal Shooting

Trenton police were investigating the second fatal shooting in four days on the same street, authorities said.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, police were responding to reports of a fatal shooting on Spring Street.

No other details were immediately available.

If confirmed, it would be the 30th homicide in the capital city this year, nearly double the total -- 16-- all of last year, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

On Friday night, Hussain Abdullah, 35, of Trenton died of gunshot wounds after the shooting on the 200 block of Spring Street, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the county prosecutor's office.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

ALSO SEE: Friday night shooting on Spring Street.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.