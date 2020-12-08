Trenton Police Called To Fatal Shooting, 40th Homicide In 2020

Trenton police responded to a report of a fatal shooting, the 40th homicide this year in the state capital..

About 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the first block of Chase Street.

Police and ambulance responded and found the victim in the street suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim has been identified as Joel Alexander, 49, of Trenton.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Before Tuesday, a total of 39 people had been killed in Trenton this year, surpassing 2013′s annual record total of 37 homicides.

This is a developing news story.

