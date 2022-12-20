Contact Us
Trenton-Mercer Airport Security Finds Loaded Handgun, Ammo In Florida Man's Carry-On Bag

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after authorities at the Trenton-Mercer Airport allegedly found a loaded gun and multiple magazines in his carry-on bag.

The .380 caliber handgun, which was accompanied by two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun, was the first firearm found at the airport checkpoint in 2022, the TSA said.

The unidentified man was taken into custody following security officers’ discovery and also faces a steep fine.

“Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission—especially during the busy holiday travel period,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey.

“Not only was he arrested by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, but this individual also faces a stiff financial civil penalty—a penalty for carrying a weapon that was recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.”

Instructions on how to legally travel with a firearm can be found on the TSA’s website.

