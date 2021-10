First responders at Trenton-Mercer Airport were placed on alert for a possible emergency landing, authorities said.

The aircraft alert was issued early Thursday afternoon at the airport in Ewing Township, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that firefighters were staging for an inbound aircraft with an unknown emergency.

By 1 p.m., a safe landing had been reported at the airport.

