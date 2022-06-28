Trenton Man With Prosthetic Leg Rescues Driver As Car Plunges Into Newark Bay

A 29-year-old Trenton man with a prosthetic leg who rescued a driver as his car plunged into the Newark Bay received a national reward for his heroic efforts.

Anthony Stephen Capuano, an aquatic program administrator, received a Carnegie Medal — considered North America’s highest civilian honor for heroism — following his brave rescue, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced in a release on Tuesday, June 28.

Capuano removed his prosthetic lower leg and took immediate action when hearing Joseph M. Kadian, 68, screaming that he didn’t know how to swim as his vehicle started sinking into the Newark Bay near Bayonne on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Kadian stayed in the driver’s seat as Capuano climbed a fence and took hold of the frightened driver, pulling him through the open window as 50-degree water quickly filled up the front of the car and sunk its front end.

Capuano then held Kadian on his back while swimming back toward the shore as a second man helped bring the pair to safety.

Meanwhile, other bystanders helped lift Kadian out of the water as Capuano exited himself, “nearly exhausted, dizzy, and cold,” the commission said.

Capuano made a full recovery after the rescue and is lauded for his valiant efforts.

