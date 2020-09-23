Trenton Homeowner Killed In Three-Alarm Blaze

An elderly man was killed in a three-alarm house fire in Trenton on Tuesday night.

The blaze broke out about 8:30 p.m. in a home that was cluttered with hoarded belongings on the 700 block of Southard Street, authorities said.

A 63-year-old man was found on the first floor of the structure. His name had not been released pending notification of family, officials said.

As first responders arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the two-and-one-half-story home, according to initial reports.

Chopper 6 ABC Action News posted live video of the fire blasting through the roof of the home here.

