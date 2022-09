Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old from Trenton.

Tyreek Hunter was last seen near West State Street, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 30.

Tyreek was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray jogger pants, and gray and white sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information about Tyreek’s whereabouts is urged to call the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4170.

