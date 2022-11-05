Tractor Driver Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash, State Police Say

A tractor driver from Delaware was killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike, state police confirmed.

Wilbert Normand, 50, was behind the wheel of a Western Star tractor pulling a flatbed trailer southbound on the outer roadway in Robbinsville when the tractor struck the back of an enclosed trailer being pulled by a Kenworth tractor near milepost 59.9 around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The Western Star tractor then struck the right concrete barrier and the left guardrail, causing the sheetrock load from the Western Star's trailer to spill onto the right lane and right shoulder, Curry said.

Normand, of Wilmington, Delaware, was killed in the crash, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.