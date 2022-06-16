Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Thousands In Versace Designer Sunglasses Snatched From Mercer County LensCrafters, Police Say

Valerie Musson
LensCrafters on Route 1 in Princeton
LensCrafters on Route 1 in Princeton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Thousands of dollars’ worth of Versace designer sunglasses were snatched from a LensCrafters store in Mercer County, say authorities who are seeking clues on the culprit.

A man with a thin build stole six pairs of the designer glasses from the location on Route 1 in Princeton before running out of the store just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, West Windsor Township Police said in a release on Wednesday, June 15.

The man was wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt during the theft, police said.

The glasses were valued at about $1,768.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Windsor Township Police.

