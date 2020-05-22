Teenage Shooting Victim Identified, 4th Trenton Killing This Week

The teenager killed in a drive-by shooting in Trenton has been identified, authorities said.

Raheen McKinnon, 19, of Hamilton and a second teenager were shot multiple times on Thursday, a spokeswoman from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

It was the 11th murder in Trenton this year and the fourth fatality since Saturday.

Police were called to the 900 block of Parkside Avenue about 4:15 p.m., said Casey DeBlasio, the county prosecutor's spokeswoman.

McKinnon suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his armpit, arms, legs and back, she said. McKinnon was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim of the drive-by shooting, a 17-year-old boy from Trenton, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition on Friday, DeBlasio said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and thigh, she said.

When Trenton police arrived at the shooting scene, DeBlasio said, they found a silver Jeep Commander with its hood up and lights flashing, and two victims with multiple gunshot wounds,

Since Saturday, Trenton police responded to at least a half-dozen reports of gunfire in which someone was hurt or shell casings were discovered.

"Detectives are investigating whether there is any connection between any of the recent homicides, but I do not have any specific information," DeBlasio told Daily Voice.

Anyone with information on any of the homicides is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

