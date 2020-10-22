Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teen Pedestrian Injured By Hit-Run Driver In Mercer County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Scene of a car-pedestrian crash in Ewing Township (Courtesy Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton) Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton
Scene of a car-pedestrian crash in Ewing Township (Courtesy Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton) Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton

Ewing Township police are looking for the driver of a black sedan that struck a teenager on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The 19-year-old pedestrian suffered head trauma when he was hit at the intersection of North Olden Avenue and Prospect Street at 7:27 p.m., according to initial reports. 

The driver of the sedan left the scene of the crash, police said.

Ewing EMS transported the victim to Capital Heath Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

Anyone with information is urged to call Ewing Police Officer David Danley at 609-882-1313 or the township police department’s confidential tip line at 609-882-7530  

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.