Teen Pedestrian Injured By Hit-Run Driver In Mercer County

Ewing Township police are looking for the driver of a black sedan that struck a teenager on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The 19-year-old pedestrian suffered head trauma when he was hit at the intersection of North Olden Avenue and Prospect Street at 7:27 p.m., according to initial reports.

The driver of the sedan left the scene of the crash, police said.

Ewing EMS transported the victim to Capital Heath Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

Anyone with information is urged to call Ewing Police Officer David Danley at 609-882-1313 or the township police department’s confidential tip line at 609-882-7530

