DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teen Boy Reported Missing Out Of Ewing

Cecilia Levine
Connor Bromwell
Connor Bromwell Photo Credit: Ewing PD Facebook page

Police in Ewing are seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy reported missing.

Conner Bromwell walked away from his home around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 and was last seen on Farrell Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a grey "Star Wars" hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and grey wool socks without shoes. He is 6'1" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. 

He has brown hair down to his neck and brown eyes. Connor may be using locations offer public Wifi in order to access social media. Posted below is a recent photo of Conner.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Conner Bromwell, please contact the Ewing Police Department at (609) 882-1313 or by calling 911.

