‘Suspicious Death’ Probed In Mercer County, Prosecutor Says

Authorities have launched what they say is a “suspicious death” investigation after a body was apparently found in the basement of a Mercer County home.

Trenton Police responding to a call for a well-being check found the body in the basement of a Park Avenue residence after forcing entry on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

