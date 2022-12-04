Suspect Nabbed In Deadly Shooting Of 46-Year-Old Trenton Man: Prosecutor

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following last month’s deadly shooting of a 46-year-old Trenton man, authorities announced.

Leroy McKnight, 43, was charged with murder and several weapons offenses after his arrest early Monday, April 11, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

McKnight, of Trenton, is accused of fatally shooting Albert L. Barnes, who was found lying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds to the chest near the first block of Camden Street on the evening of Tuesday, March 15, DailyVoice.com reported.

Barnes was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.

A motion has been filed to detain McKnight pending trial.

The investigation was led by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department.

