Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Suspect Nabbed In Attempted Trenton Homicide, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Kahiree Peterson
Kahiree Peterson Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide following a Trenton shooting, authorities announced.

Kahiree Peterson was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 21.

Officers responded to the shooting on Tioga Street on Thursday, May 19, DailyVoice.com reported alongside police.

Kahiree was being held in the Mercer County Correctional Facility.

