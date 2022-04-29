Contact Us
Breaking News: NJ Police Can Now Pursue Stolen Vehicles, AG Says
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder In Trenton Double Shooting: Hamilton PD

Valerie Musson
Peter Nyema, 31, of Trenton
The suspect in a Trenton double shooting has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, authorities announced.

Peter Nyema, of Trenton, was charged with two counts each of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and burglary, as well as robbery and several weapons offenses, the Hamilton Police Division said.

Officers responding to the shooting report near the 500 block of Lalor Street found two victims with gunshot wounds around 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, DailyVoice.com reported.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Nyema, 31, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and processed at police headquarters. He was being held in the Mercer County Corrections Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Nicholas Schulte at (609) 689-5825.

