State Police: Seven Arrested With Heroin, Cocaine, $313K, Firearms, High Capacity Magazines

State, city and local police broke up what they called a dangerous drug-dealing ring that brought addiction and violence to Trenton.

New Jersey State Police arrested six men and a woman on multiple drug and firearms charges after a year-long investigation with the Trenton Police Department.

During the probe, detectives seized more than four kilograms of cocaine, one bundle of heroin, 30 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun, a .40 caliber handgun, a 9 mm assault weapon, two high capacity magazines, hollow point ammunition, a 2016 Toyota Highlander, a 2010 BMW X5, and more than $313,000 cash, authorities said.

“We will never cease in our collaborative efforts to stop the drug dealers who are fueling addiction and violence in Trenton,” Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Trenton Police Director Sheilah A. Coley added: “This case demonstrates what we can achieve when we bring the full weight of local and state law enforcement against individuals who target our communities with addiction and violence.”

According to state troopers, the following suspects were charged on a variety of drug and weapons charges:

David Craig, 32, of Trenton; Davon Craig, 27, of Trenton; Davae Craig, 31, of Trenton; Deesade Meyers, 27, of Ewing Township; Wayne Bessant, 39, of Trenton; Daniel Peyton, 55, of Westampton; and Daniel Sabree, 46, of Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said, “We will continue to aggressively target drug dealers and violent criminals, but we will also continue to work with our community partners to implement educational and outreach programs to stay connected to our youth who far too often fall victim to addiction and gun violence.”

