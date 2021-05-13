Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Jersey Man Gets Community Service For Apparently Starving Newly-Adopted Dog To Death

Tori was too weak to raise her head moments before her death, AnimalVictory.org writes on a petition launched to get justice for the dog against Wydrinski. Photo Credit: AnimalVictory.org

A 36-year-old man from Mercer County has been admitted into an intervention program in an animal cruelty case, authorities said.

Matthew Wydrinski of East Windsor pleaded not guilty on Thursday to an allegation that he left his pit bull dog malnourished, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

The 7-year-old pit bull later died as the result of being severely undernourished, the prosecutor said.

An animal rights group launched a campaign in February 2020 in an effort to get justice for Tori, the dog that Wydrinski had apparently recently adopted and then subsequently starved to death, the petition reads.

"Tori's dying moments were recorded on video. The malnourished dog, too weak to raise her head, can be seen on the floor, next to a brand new food bowl which is empty," AnimalVictory.org writes.

"The video is too disturbing to post."

Click here for more on Tori's story from AnimalVictory.org.

Mercer County Superior Court Judge J. Adam Hughes ordered Wydrinski to complete 40 hours of community service, pay fines and costs associated with the case, obtain/maintain employment, and report to a supervising probation officer for three years. He also is forbidden from owning or possessing any animals during that timeframe, Onofri said.

“Currently, the New Jersey Legislature does not classify animal cruelty crimes as crimes of violence," Onofri said. “Regardless of my personal views on animal cruelty laws, I am bound to enforce the law as it is written."

