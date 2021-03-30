Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Double Stabbing, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
George Kinczel
George Kinczel Photo Credit: Hamilton PD

A South Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people during an argument Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to the 200 block of Wert Avenue to find two victims with multiple stab wounds at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to Hamilton Police Department.

Both victims of the assault were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, and are expected to survive, police said.

Officers later identified 31-year-old Hamilton resident George Kinczel as the alleged suspect, police said.

Kinczel was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses.

Kinczel is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Facility.

Police are encouraging anyone with additional information regarding the incident to contact detective Nicholas Schulte at (609)-689-5825 or nschulte@hamiltonpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.