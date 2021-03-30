South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Double Stabbing, Police Say

A South Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people during an argument Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to the 200 block of Wert Avenue to find two victims with multiple stab wounds at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to Hamilton Police Department.

Both victims of the assault were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, and are expected to survive, police said.

Officers later identified 31-year-old Hamilton resident George Kinczel as the alleged suspect, police said.

Kinczel was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses.

Kinczel is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Facility.

Police are encouraging anyone with additional information regarding the incident to contact detective Nicholas Schulte at (609)-689-5825 or nschulte@hamiltonpd.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.