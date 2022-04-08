Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
South Jersey Girl, 13, Reported Missing: Police

Valerie Musson
Briyit Morales
Briyit Morales Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Seen her? Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from South Jersey.

Briyit Morales was reported missing from Hancock Street in Trenton on Thursday, August 4, local police said.

Briyit was last seen wearing a light blue tank top and blue jeans.

She is known to make frequent trips to the areas of Unity Square Park and Lamberton Street Park, according to police.

Anyone with information about Briyit’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tipline at 609-989-4000.

