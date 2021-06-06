Contact Us
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On South Jersey Street (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
A 47-year-old pilot sparked a several fires during an emergency landing Sunday in Robbinsville, police said.
A 47-year-old pilot sparked a several fires during an emergency landing Sunday in Robbinsville, police said. Photo Credit: MidJersey News

A small plane took down wires and struck a transformer during an emergency landing, causing several small fires Sunday in Robbinsville. 

The 1966 Piper aircraft was experiencing a mechanical issue just before the pilot -- a 47-year-old East Windsor resident -- landed the aircraft near Gordon and Sharon Road around 5 p.m., Robbinsville Police Lt. William Swanhart said.

MidJersey News captured photos from the scene.

At the scene

MidJersey News

The pilot was walking around the area after the crash before he was transported to the hospital for minor back pain. 

This investigation is still on going and notification was made to the Federal Aviation Administration for further investigation.

The plane took down power lines and struck a transformer on its way down, causing several fires, MidJersey News reports.

Click here for more from MidJersey News.

