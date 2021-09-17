Contact Us
Shooting At Trenton Home Leaves 37-Year-Old Man Dead, Mercer County Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Race Street in Trenton
Race Street in Trenton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in Trenton before dawn Friday, authorities said.

Jeff Charles of Trenton was found with gunshot wounds as officers responded to the shooting report at a home on Race Street around 12:55 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Charles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bill Jones with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force office at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

