Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Serious Crash Shuts Down West Windsor Intersection, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Intersection of Clarksville Road and Penn Lyle Road in West Windsor
Intersection of Clarksville Road and Penn Lyle Road in West Windsor Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A serious crash caused several injuries and shut down a West Windsor intersection Sunday night, authorities said.

The vehicles collided near the intersection of Route 571 and Clarksville Road in West Windsor shortly before 5:20 p.m., the local police department said.

The crash caused several serious injuries, police said.

Clarksville Road was shut down from Penn Lyle Road to Norchester Drive, while Route 571 was shut down from Alexander Road to S. Mill Road.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

