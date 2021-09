A serious and possibly fatal crash closed a portion of Interstate 295 in Mercer County Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports say up to 15 people were injured in the 3:30 p.m. incident in Hamilton.

EXPECT DELAYS

I-295 MP 59, Hamilton Twp., all NB lanes are closed as Troopers investigate a motor vehicle crash involving serious injuries. All traffic diverted to exit 56. No further information is available at this time.#alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) September 29, 2021

Four of those were apparently ejected and one died. Two medical choppers were called to the scene.

All lanes were closed and heavy delays were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

