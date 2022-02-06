Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
SEE ANYTHING? Man Tries To Grab Teen’s Buttocks In Mercer County Parking Lot, Flees: Police

Valerie Musson
Princeton Police Department
Princeton Police Department Photo Credit: Princeton NJ Police Department via Facebook

See anything? Police are seeking clues after a man allegedly tried to grab a teen’s buttocks in a Mercer County parking lot and ran away.

The 17-year-old victim was getting into her car parked in the Franklin Avenue parking lot across from Harris Road in Princeton when a man approached her from behind around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, Princeton Police said.

The man grabbed her left leg in an apparent attempt to grab her buttocks before running south through the parking lot toward Princeton Cemetery, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly in his mid-30s. He was about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build and was wearing a white baseball hat with a gray short sleeved shirt and a blue surgical mask, authorities said.

It was not clear whether the incident is related to other criminal sexual contact incidents that have recently occurred in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Det. Eric Dawson at (609) 921-2100 ext. 1832.

