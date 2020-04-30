Prosecutor: Trenton Man Torches Ex-Wife's House Twice

Police arrested a Trenton man for the second time in as many weeks for setting fire to his wife's house, authorities said.

They initially charged Carlos Jimenez-Najera, 35, with aggravated arson on April 15 after neighbors reported watching a fire burn at the Pearl Street home and a burn bottle of accelerent was found nearby, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Jiminez-Najeroa was evicted from the home a week before and tried torching it several times before he was caught, the prosecutor said in a release.

Authorities decided not to hold him more than 48 hours because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimenez-Najera turned around and tried burning the house down a second time on Tuesday, they said.

Neighbors helped extinguish the fire and held Jimenez-Najera until police arrived.

Officers said they found him holding a can of charcoal lighter fluid.

Prosecutors planned to ask a judge to keep Jimenez-Najera jailed in the Mercer County Correction Center until trial, said MCPO spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio

