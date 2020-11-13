Prosecutor: Trenton Bus Stop Stabbing Victim ID'd

Authorities have identified the victim of Trenton's latest homicide.

Sam Livingston III, age 41, of Trenton was stabbed to death at a bus stop early Friday morning, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

His death is the 36th homicide in Trenton this year. There were 16 murders in the capital city last year.

At approximately 1 a.m., Trenton police officers were alerted to an unresponsive man in the first block of West State Street, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman with the prosecutor's office.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, DeBlasio said.

The stabbing in under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force. Anyone with information is asked to call 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

There are no additional updates at this time, DeBlasio said.

