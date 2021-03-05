Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Correctional Officers Beat Detainee As Sergeant Stood By, NJ Feds Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: South Jersey Nephew, 23, Fatally Shot His Great-Uncle On Trenton Couch, Stole Money

Jon Craig
Davon Marecheau
Davon Marecheau Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A 23-year-old man from Burlington County has been arrested in last week's theft and shooting death of his great-uncle, authorities said.

Davon Marecheau of Maple Shade was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. 

Last Thursday, Feb. 25, at about 9:30 a.m., Trenton Emergency Medical Services were called to 407 Home Ave. in Trenton on a report of an unresponsive man. 

Upon arrival, they found 60-year-old Lovelle Laramore on the couch with two gunshot wounds to the head, Onofri said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department found that Davon Marecheau was with the victim, his great-uncle, inside the residence on Feb. 24 at the time of the murder. Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance that recorded audio of the gunshots as well as video of Marecheau leaving the scene after the shooting, Onofri said. 

While searching Marecheau’s apartment with a warrant on Thursday, March 4, detectives found several thousand dollars that Marecheau had taken from the victim’s residence after the murder, according to Onofri.

He was being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

