Mercer Daily Voice
Prosecutor: Gunman Shot Trenton Victim In Face, Killing Him

Cecilia Levine
Daniel L. Smith
Daniel L. Smith Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A 36-year-old man was arrested in the deadly shooting of a Trenton man last Friday, authorities announced.

Daniel L. Smith was arrested during a traffic stop Saturday in Ewing, in the death of 23-year-old Shaquil Loftin, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

He is charged with one count of murder and multiple weapons offenses. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Smith pending trial.

Loftin was found with gunshot wounds in his face around 4:40 a.m. on July 30, authorities said. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.

A search warrant was executed at the Kelsey Avenue residence. Witnesses were interviewed and area surveillance footage was reviewed. 

As a result, Smith was identified as the gunman in the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate what prompted the attack. 

The case remains under investigation for potential bias charges as Loftin is transgender and identified as female. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Petelle 609-989-6406.

Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

