Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Prosecutor: 14-Year-Old Nabbed In Deadly Trenton Shooting

Valerie Musson
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A 14-year-old has been charged in the deadly March shooting of a Trenton teen, authorities announced.

The male suspect — whose name was not released — was charged with reckless manslaughter and providing false information to law enforcement, both second-degree offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

The teen is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Tahaad Goss, who was found with a gunshot wound to the face on a set of basement stairs as officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Street just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Goss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody Friday and released on an electronic monitoring bracelet to a shelter with 24-hour supervision.

