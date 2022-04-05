Property Manager Laundered $1.1M From Mercer County Co-Op: Prosecutor

A property manager has been charged in a 12-count indictment with embezzling and laundering more than $1.1 million from his former client, a co-op in Mercer County, authorities announced.

Returned Friday, April 1, the indictment says Ewing's Nicolas DePaola, was a property manager for Hamilton Park CO-OP on Arena Drive from 2014 through 2018, after taking over for his father, Richard DePaola of R.A. DePaola, Inc., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

According to the CO-OP's tax documents, which DePaola was responsible for completing, reported management fees paid by the CO-OP to the defendant for 2014 through 2016 ranged from approximately $64,000-$79,000 per year.

From 2014 through 2018, financial records indicate that DePaola stole approximately $925,403 directly from the CO-OP in his capacity as the property manager, through unauthorized checks and transfers from the victim’s operating bank account.

Furthermore, he used the CO-OP’s funds to pay his American Express credit card bills in the amount of $224,381 in the same timeframe. In total, he was charged with laundering approximately $1,149,784.

The criminal acts were uncovered when a co-op tenant mistakenly received a letter from Hamilton Township saying that the property was going to be sold within days at tax sale because the co-op owed back taxes and sewer fees to Hamilton Township,

The outstanding bill with fees, penalties, and interest totaled $372,840.39. The matter was brought to the attention of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU) in September 2019 and an investigation ensued.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Rachel Cook, chief of the ECU.

DePaola is charged with first- degree financial facilitation of criminal activity, second-degree theft by unlawful taking, second-degree misapplication of entrusted property, second-degree theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, second-degree theft by unlawful taking, three counts of third-degree filing a fraudulent tax return, three counts of third-degree failure to pay income tax, and third-degree theft by failure to make required disposition of property received.

