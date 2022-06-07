Potentially Armed Man At Large Following Mercer County Bank Robbery: DEVELOPING

A potentially armed man remained at large following a Mercer County bank robbery, developing reports say.
The robbery occurred on Route 206 in Princeton shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
The address appears on Google as the location of TD Bank.
Police were looking for a man wearing a black mask who had an “implied weapon,” the initial report says.
The man fled on a dirt bank on Princeton Road toward Rocky Hill, according to the report.
Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
