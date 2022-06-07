Contact Us
Potentially Armed Man At Large Following Mercer County Bank Robbery: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
Princeton Police Department
Princeton Police Department

A potentially armed man remained at large following a Mercer County bank robbery, developing reports say.

The robbery occurred on Route 206 in Princeton shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google as the location of TD Bank.

Police were looking for a man wearing a black mask who had an “implied weapon,” the initial report says.

The man fled on a dirt bank on Princeton Road toward Rocky Hill, according to the report.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

