Police ID Teenager Killed In Fiery Mercer County Crash

Police have identified a teenager killed on Sunday in a fiery crash in Mercer County.

Rashawn Young, 19, of Hamilton was driving west on Route 133 when his BMW slid down an embankment, East Windsor police said.

Young’s BMW struck a tree and burst into flames about 5:40 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Firefighters from East Windsor and Hightstown responded along with members of the East Windsor First Aid & Rescue Squad and Capital Health Paramedics.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by East Windsor police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

