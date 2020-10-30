Plea Deal Gets Ex-Trenton Detective 30 Years In State Prison For Sexually Assaulting Girls

A former Trenton police detective was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for sexually assaulting two girls over the course of several years, authorities said.

William Sanchez-Monllor, 39, of Burlington Township, was sentenced on two counts of first-degree sexual assault Friday, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Sanchez-Monllor pleaded guilty to the sex crimes last November, Coffina said.

The plea-bargained sentence was handed down in Superior Court in Mount Holly by Presiding Judge Terrence R. Cook who called the defendant’s actions extremely damaging.

“He had a role and responsibility to protect, and instead he abused,” Cook said. “This is one of the worst cases I have seen in my 12 years on the bench.”

Under the plea agreement, Sanchez-Monllor, who was employed as a detective with the Trenton Police Department at the time of his arrest in September 2018, must serve the entire sentence, Coffina said.

He also will be placed on the New Jersey sex offender registry upon his release from prison

One of the victims addressed the court, describing for Judge Cook the coercive nature of the defendant’s horrific abuse.

“I go to eat, and he got satisfaction,” the girl said.

Coffina commended her for the strength and assertiveness she displayed.

“She is a very brave young lady,” Coffina said, “and her remarks were extremely powerful.”

Sanchez-Monllor was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit, Special Victims Section.

The case was investigated by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The lead investigators were BCPO Detective Tony Luyber and BTPD Detective Ruben Ortiz-Cruz.

