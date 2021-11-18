Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Philly Man Armed With Loaded Gun Nabbed Moments Before Attempted Mercer County Burglary: Police

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
100 block of McCosh Circle in Princeton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Philadelphia man was armed with a loaded handgun when he was caught moments before potentially attempting a burglary in Mercer County, authorities said.

Stephen Rossiter, 43, was seen carrying a pair of bolt cutters and walking toward the backyard of a home on the 100 block of McCosh Circle in Princeton just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Officers followed Rossiter, citing “recent vehicle thefts, vehicle burglaries and thefts of catalytic converters in the area,” and approached him for questioning.

A follow-up investigation resulted in Rossiter being placed under arrest for possession of burglar tools.

Rossiter was also found to be armed with a loaded handgun, police said.

Rossiter faces additional charges for unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have weapons.

He was taken to the Mercer County Correctional Center pending an appearance in court.

“Princeton residents are reminded to lock their homes and vehicles,” police said.

