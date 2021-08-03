Pedestrians Struck, 1 Killed In Separate Mercer County Crashes

One pedestrian was killed and a second was seriously hurt in separate crashes in Mercer County, authorities said.

Both collisions occurred about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The fatal crash was in Trenton.

That victim's body had to be pulled from underneath a car at Route 129 and Lalor Street, according to initial reports. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash, which required advanced life support assistance, occurred at Princeton Pike and Roxboro Road in Lawrence Township.

The victim was being taken to a regional medical center, reports said.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.