Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Train In Princeton

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Princeton Friday, Nov. 4, authorities said.

Northeast Corridor train 3953, which had left form Penn station New York, struck the victim around 6:35 p.m. at Princeton Junction station, NJ Transit officials said.

No injuries were reported to the customers or the crew on board. Northeast Corridor service was temporarily suspended in both directions but has since resumed.

Amtrak police were leading the investigation with assistance from New Jersey Transit Police.

