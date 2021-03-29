Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Pedestrian Critically Hurt In Mercer County Crash

Route 33 in East Windsor
Route 33 in East Windsor Photo Credit: Google Maps (streetview)

A 37-year-old pedestrian was critically hurt after being struck by a pick-up truck while crossing Route 33 in Mercer County, authorities said.

The truck hit the pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. between Twin Rivers Drive North and Probasco Road, East Windsor police said. 

Initial reports said the pedestrian was in traumatic arrest. 

He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick in New Brunswick with life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old motorist from Hainesport in Burlington County, who was driving the truck, stopped and has not been charged. 

All lanes of Route 33 were closed during an investigation by  East Windsor police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

