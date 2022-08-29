Pair Of Youth Shelter Residents Reported Missing In Princeton, Police Say

Contact Us
The female and male pictured above ran away from their group at the Middlesex County Youth Shelter while visiting Princeton just after 8:55 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, Princeton Police said. Photo Credit: Princeton NJ Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a pair of youth shelter residents who ran away while visiting Princeton, authorities said.

The female is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 132 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tube top, jeans and black slides.

The male is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a white undershirt, blue pants, black Vans, and silver skull earrings.

Both were last seen near the area of Spring Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the juveniles’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Princeton Police Department at 609-921-2100.

