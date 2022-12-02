Pair Of ‘Aggressive’ Dogs Running Loose Off Rt. 206 In Lawrence Township: Police

Police have issued a warning for a pair of “aggressive” dogs that were on the loose in Lawrence Township Friday morning.

The canines were last spotted near Helen and Betts Avenues, local police said around 10:15 a.m.

The health department is assisting police to locate the dogs’ owner(s).

Meanwhile, residents are warned not to approach the animals if spotted.

If the dogs are seen during business hours, call the Health Department at 609-844-7089. Otherwise, contact the Police Department at 609-896-1111.

