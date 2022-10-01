Pair Nabbed Stealing Cart Filled With $1K Of Liquor From Mercer County Wegmans: Police

Two men from Trenton were found with crack and heroin paraphernalia after they were caught stealing a shopping cart full of nearly $1,000 worth of liquor from a nearby Wegmans store.

Miguel A. Arocho and Edwin D. Cruz stole the cart with $952.84 worth of liquor from Wegmans on Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton after they had shoplifted the previous day at the same location on Nov. 30, 2021, West Windsor Police said in a Jan. 8 release.

The men then abandoned the cart of liquor and ran from an officer who had ordered them to stop, police said.

The men were successfully apprehended and taken into custody, where Arocho was found with a hypodermic needle and Cruz was found with a “crack” pipe, police said.

The men were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice before being released pending future Mercer County Superior Court dates.

