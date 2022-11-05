Pair Nabbed In Shooting Of On-Duty Trenton Firefighter

Two suspects in last month’s shooting of an on-duty firefighter in Trenton have been arrested and charged, authorities announced Wednesday.

Kena L. West was charged with criminal attempted murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault, as well as several weapons offenses, Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson said.

Zaequan Cofield was charged with child endangerment and obstruction, as well as numerous weapons offenses.

The suspects — both of Trenton — were identified following an extensive investigation into the shooting with a stray bullet of an on-duty Trenton Fire Department firefighter near 257 North Willow St. just before 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, Wilson said.

Both were taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

