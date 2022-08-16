Pair Held Knife Against Victim’s Neck During Trenton Robbery, Police Say

Two suspects were arrested after carrying out an armed robbery in Trenton in which one of them held a knife to the victim’s neck, authorities said.

Officers responding to the robbery were told that the victim was approached by a man and woman while walking on Hewitt Street near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue on Sunday, August 7, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.

One of the suspects held a knife against the victim’s neck as the other robbed her of her cell phone and purse before the pair fled in an unknown direction, police said.

A follow-up search of the area led to the suspects being located and positively identified as Daniela Villamar, 24, and Jorge Solares, 41, police said.

Both were taken to police headquarters and charged with armed robbery and weapons offenses.

