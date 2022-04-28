Pair Charged In Trenton Man's Murder: Prosecutor

Two suspects have been charged with murder following last month’s deadly double shooting of a 19-year-old Trenton man, authorities announced.

Trenton residents Quashawn Hightower, 23, and Desire Knighton, 21, gunned down Shimon Nesmith Jr., on the 1100 block of New Willow Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1,Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Nesmith was found with several gunshot wounds as officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation with 11 rounds fired. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

Detectives also found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes and heavy damage after it had crashed into the side of the Life in the Word Outreach Ministry on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. about a block away, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman found with a gunshot wound to the face was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, authorities said.

Hightower and Knighton were charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, multiple counts of aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, Onofri said.

They have been jailed on weapons charges in Pennsylvania, Onofri said. Motions will be filed to detain them pending trial.

The investigation was led by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department.

