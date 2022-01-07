Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: Jersey City Five Charged With Murder Of Rival Gang Member, Innocent Girl, 17
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Online Sale Gone Bad: NJ Men Used Ghost Guns To Rob FB Marketplace Buyer, Report Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hamilton Police Division
Hamilton Police Division Photo Credit: Facebook/Hamilton Police Division

Four “ghost guns” were confiscated from two 18-year-old men who used them to rob victims at gunpoint, NJ Advance Media reports.

Nestor Rivera and Hassani Webb are accused of advertising a PlayStation 5 game console for sale on Facebook Marketplace and robbing the potential buyer at gunpoint when they met on Peabody Lane in Hamilton on Nov. 19, the outlet reports citing Hamilton Police.

Four “ghost” guns and several high-capacity extended magazines were found during a search of the suspects’ homes in Trenton, the report said.

Rivera and Webb were charged with robbery, possession of weapons parts and other offenses on Dec. 21.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.