Online Sale Gone Bad: NJ Men Used Ghost Guns To Rob FB Marketplace Buyer, Report Says

Four “ghost guns” were confiscated from two 18-year-old men who used them to rob victims at gunpoint, NJ Advance Media reports.

Nestor Rivera and Hassani Webb are accused of advertising a PlayStation 5 game console for sale on Facebook Marketplace and robbing the potential buyer at gunpoint when they met on Peabody Lane in Hamilton on Nov. 19, the outlet reports citing Hamilton Police.

Four “ghost” guns and several high-capacity extended magazines were found during a search of the suspects’ homes in Trenton, the report said.

Rivera and Webb were charged with robbery, possession of weapons parts and other offenses on Dec. 21.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

